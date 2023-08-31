UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces retail fuel prices for September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by around 28 fils per litre

By Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 12:04 PM

Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM

The UAE on Thursday (August 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 28 fils per litre from the month of September.

Here are the latest petrol prices for August:

CategoryPrice per litre (September)Price per litre (August)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.42Dh3.1428 fils
Special 95 petrolDh3.31Dh3.0229 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh3.23Dh2.9528 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh13.88 and Dh14.28 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (September)Full tank cost (August)
Super 98 petrolDh174.42Dh160.14
Special 95 petrolDh168.81Dh154.02
E-plus 91 petrolDh164.73Dh150.45

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh212.04Dh194.68
Special 95 petrolDh205.22Dh187.24
E-plus 91 petrolDh200.26Dh182.9

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (September)Full tank cost (August)
Super 98 petrolDh246.24Dh232.36
Special 95 petrolDh238.32Dh223.48
E-plus 91 petrolDh232.56Dh218.3

ALSO READ:


More news from Business