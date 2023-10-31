UAE

UAE announces retail fuel prices for November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee slashed fuel rates by 41 fils per litre

by

Web Desk

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM

Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM

The UAE on Tuesday (October 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of November. The fuel price committee reduced the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by 41 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for November:

CategoryPrice per litre (November)Price per litre (October)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.03Dh3.4441 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.92Dh3.3341 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.85Dh3.2641 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh20.91 and Dh30.34 less than what you would usually pay in October.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (November)Full tank cost (October)
Super 98 petrolDh154.53Dh175.44
Special 95 petrolDh148.92Dh169.83
E-plus 91 petrolDh145.35Dh166.26

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (November)Full tank cost (October)
Super 98 petrolDh187.86Dh213.28
Special 95 petrolDh181.04Dh206.46
E-plus 91 petrolDh176.70Dh202.12

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (November)Full tank cost (October)
Super 98 petrolDh224.22Dh254.56
Special 95 petrolDh216.08Dh246.42
E-plus 91 petrolDh210.90Dh241.24

