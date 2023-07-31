UAE announces retail fuel prices for August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter
The UAE on Monday (July 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of August. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 14 fils per litre from the month of July.
Here are the latest petrol prices for August:
|Category
|Price per litre (August)
|Price per litre (July)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.14
|Dh3
|14 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.89
|13 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.81
|14 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh10.36 and Dh6.63 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh160.14
|Dh153
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh154.02
|Dh147.39
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh150.45
|Dh143.31
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh194.68
|Dh186
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh187.24
|Dh179.18
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh182.9
|Dh174.22
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh232.36
|Dh222
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh223.48
|Dh213.86
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh218.3
|Dh207.94
