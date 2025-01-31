UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in February 2025?

The UAE on Friday, January 31, announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has hiked the prices compared to those of January 2025.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (February) Super 98 petrol Dh2.74 Special 95 petrol Dh2.63 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.55

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 higher than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol Dh139.74 Special 95 petrol Dh134.13 E-plus 91 petrol Dh130.05

Sedan