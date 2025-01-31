Fri, Jan 31, 2025 | Shaaban 1, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in February 2025?

The approved rates are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies

Published: Fri 31 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM

The UAE on Friday, January 31, announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has hiked the prices compared to those of January 2025.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (February)
Super 98 petrolDh2.74
Special 95 petrolDh2.63
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.55

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 higher than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrolDh139.74
Special 95 petrolDh134.13
E-plus 91 petrolDh130.05

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrolDh169.88
Special 95 petrolDh163.06
E-plus 91 petrolDh158.1

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrolDh202.76
Special 95 petrolDh194.62
E-plus 91 petrolDh188.7

