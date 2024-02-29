UAE announces fuel prices for March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Photo: KT File

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 1:16 PM

The UAE on Thursday (February 29) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of March 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for March by between 15 and 16 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of February 2024. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (March) Price per litre (February) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.03 Dh2.88 15 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.92 Dh2.76 16 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.85 Dh2.69 16 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh7.65 and Dh11.84 more than last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol Dh154.53 Dh146.88 Special 95 petrol Dh148.92 Dh140.76 E-plus 91 petrol Dh145.35 Dh137.19

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol Dh187.86 Dh178.56 Special 95 petrol Dh181.04 Dh171.12 E-plus 91 petrol Dh176.7 Dh166.78

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol Dh224.22 Dh213.12 Special 95 petrol Dh216.08 Dh204.24 E-plus 91 petrol Dh210.9 Dh199.06

ALSO READ: