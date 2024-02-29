UAE

UAE announces fuel prices for March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices have increased by up to 16 fils per litre, compared to the rates of February

by

Web Desk
Photo: KT File
Photo: KT File

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 1:16 PM

The UAE on Thursday (February 29) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of March 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for March by between 15 and 16 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of February 2024. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (March)Price per litre (February)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.03Dh2.8815 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.92Dh2.7616 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.85Dh2.6916 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh7.65 and Dh11.84 more than last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrolDh154.53Dh146.88
Special 95 petrolDh148.92Dh140.76
E-plus 91 petrolDh145.35Dh137.19

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrolDh187.86Dh178.56
Special 95 petrolDh181.04Dh171.12
E-plus 91 petrolDh176.7Dh166.78

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrolDh224.22Dh213.12
Special 95 petrolDh216.08Dh204.24
E-plus 91 petrolDh210.9Dh199.06

Web Desk

