UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces fuel prices for December: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices by between 7 and 8 fils for gasoline per litre, compared to the rates of November 2023

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 3:42 PM

The UAE on Thursday (November 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of December. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices for December by between 7 and 8 fils for gasoline and 23 fils for diesel per litre, compared to the prices of November 2023. The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (December)Price per litre (November)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.96Dh3.037 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.85Dh2.927 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.77Dh2.858 fils

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh5.22 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh150.96Dh154.53
Special 95 petrolDh145.35Dh148.92
E-plus 91 petrolDh141.27Dh145.35

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh183.52Dh187.86
Special 95 petrolDh176.7Dh181.04
E-plus 91 petrolDh171.74Dh176.70

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh219.04Dh224.22
Special 95 petrolDh210.9Dh216.08
E-plus 91 petrolDh204.98Dh210.90

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business