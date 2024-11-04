UAE: ADNOC to deploy autonomous AI in energy sector for the first time

Sultan Al Jaber

UAE energy giant ADNOC will apply highly autonomous agentic artificial intelligence in the energy industry for the first time, in partnership with G42, Microsoft and AIQ, its CEO Sultan Al Jaber said on Monday at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE, a longtime security partner of the U.S., is hoping for greater access to American technology to build its own advanced tech industry.

The push is led by G42, which in April received a $1.5 billion investment from Microsoft, which aims to diversify the UAE's economy away from oil.

"The exponential growth of AI is creating a power surge that no one anticipated 18 months ago, when ChatGPT took off," said Jaber, who is also the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President.

Agentic AI is considered the next frontier in artificial intelligence, allowing the system to operate autonomously and perform tasks on behalf of users.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Sultan Al Jaber speaks during the opening ceremony of the annual energy industry event ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 4, 2024. Reuters file