Taqa unifies distribution companies, launches new brand identity

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:17 PM

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) on Monday announced a new brand identity for its group of companies.

“The move is a milestone in the transformation and growth of Taqa and underpins the company’s strategy to grow through delivering integrated power and water services in the UAE and internationally,” a statement said.

Taqa activities cover the entire utility value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, water solutions, and energy services.

Taqa announced that Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) will be brought under a single new brand and operate as a single entity serving customers throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The new brand will be Taqa Distribution.

This move brings scale to Taqa’s customer-facing business and will enable it to further develop its customer services, develop new products and services and seek opportunities for further growth in the UAE and internationally.

Taqa Distribution will also play a key role in Taqa’s ambition to be a champion for low carbon power and water, strengthening its operational efficiency, operating and developing the distribution networks to maintain world-class standards and working seamlessly with colleagues in Taqa Transmission, Taqa Water Solutions and Taqa Energy Services.

In addition, Taqa will rebrand its wholly-owned operating companies. Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (Transco) will become Taqa Transmission, leading the operation and development of domestic and international power and water transmission infrastructure. The Sustainable Water Solutions Holdings (SWS Holdings) will be rebranded as Taqa Water Solutions, leading the operation of wastewater treatment facilities and the production of recycled water in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES) will become Taqa Energy Services, facilitating demand optimisation and providing tailored energy management solutions.

This new brand structure is expected to significantly increase awareness and understanding of the scale and breadth of Taqa’s utility activity, which will support the next phase of the company’s growth ambitions and strengthen its position as a UAE national champion.