E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi Arabia raises $12.35 billion from Aramco's share sale through greenshoe option

The deal is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another chunk in one of the world's most valuable companies

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM

Saudi Arabia has raised a total of $12.35 billion from a secondary share sale in Aramco, after the Saudi oil giant exercised an over-allotment option, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The deal is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another chunk in one of the world's most valuable companies after its record-setting IPO in 2019.


It comes as the kingdom seeks to generate more funds to push ahead with it economic diversification plan known as "Vision 2030".

The state oil giant also made its return to the debt market on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus, joining top companies and governments in the Gulf that have tapped markets this year to fund investments.


Aramco hired banks to sell bonds maturing in 10, 30 and 40 years, a document from one of the banks working on the deal showed. Aramco is likely to raise at least $3 billion across the three tranches, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

ALSO READ:



More news from Business