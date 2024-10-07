Rüya Bayegan of BGN honoured with Lifetime Achievement award for Women's Leadership in Energy

Rüya Bayegan's achievement marks a historic moment as she becomes the first recipient of the new Lifetime Achievement award

Updated: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 12:51 PM







Rüya Bayegan, group CEO of BGN, was recently honoured with the New Silk Road Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Women's Leadership in International Energy Markets. The award was presented by ADNOC Trading CEO, President Ahmad Bin Thalith, at the Gulf Intelligence Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah, UAE, on October 1. Rüya Bayegan was selected by an international committee for her "leading strategies in global energy markets and innovative management approach."

In her acceptance speech, Rüya Bayegan reflected on the company's remarkable journey, stating, "It was a long journey to transform the company from a regional entity to an international commodity trader. Now, we are moving into the next era, investing across the value chain - from upstream to downstream, shipping, and renewables. I would like to extend my gratitude to all our business partners and friends for their cooperation and support. We remain committed to the energy transition and will strive to achieve our ambitious targets. Thank you all."

This prestigious award, presented annually, recognises influential global leaders who contribute to reshaping energy and trade routes across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Rüya Bayegan's achievement marks a historic moment as she becomes the first recipient of the new Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous award winners include prominent figures such as Arif Mahmood, former senior executive at Petronas, Thomas Waymel, head of TotalEnergies' trading arm, and Sultan Al-Jaber, group CEO of ADNOC.

A Visionary Leader in Energy

Rüya Bayegan's success stems from her strategic leadership in energy trading, which led to the establishment of one of the world's largest LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) trading desks. Additionally, BGN has diversified its portfolio under her guidance, moving towards lower-carbon-emitting products. The company has launched new trading desks for LNG (liquefied natural gas) and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), while also exploring carbon removal projects.

The midstream and upstream investment company, BGN Energy, established under the Bayegan family's leadership, is making significant investments in upstream oil production and aims to achieve substantial renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The New Silk Road CEO of the Year Awards, established in 2019, celebrate leaders shaping the future of energy trading. Fujairah, with its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia and the Middle East, serves as a symbolic and relevant venue for the ceremony.

Global Impact and Commitment to Growth

Under Rüya Bayegan's leadership, BGN has evolved from a regional player into a global energy powerhouse. With 22 offices in key energy hubs such as Dubai, Geneva, Houston, London, Rotterdam, and Singapore, BGN now employs nearly 750 people, further solidifying its presence on the global stage.

In the UAE, BGN has forged strategic partnerships with entities such as the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), various UAE-based banks, and UAE shipping firm Al Seer Marine. These alliances have bolstered the company’s influence and operations in the region.

Rüya Bayegan has gained recognition as one of the most successful and respected leaders in the global energy and commodity trading sectors. Her innovative vision has been instrumental in BGN's transformation into a major global player.

In addition to growing BGN's trading platform, Rüya Bayegan is overseeing the development of over a dozen new ships dedicated to transporting transition fuels, such as liquid gas and ammonia, to meet global demands.

Rüya Bayegan's leadership extends beyond business growth. She is committed to social responsibility, having initiated non-profit initiatives focused on employee welfare, donations to hospitals and schools, and earthquake relief efforts. Furthermore, she has set a goal for BGN to ensure that 50 per cent of new hires are women and to support the development of future energy leaders.

Under Rüya Bayegan's direction, BGN is poised for continued success, with a clear focus on sustainable growth and leadership in the evolving global energy landscape.