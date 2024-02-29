Russia to ban petrol exports for six months

Two-day Investopia conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Russia will introduce a six-month ban on petrol exports from March 1 to ensure it has enough fuel to meet domestic demand, the government said on Thursday.
Despite being the world's third largest oil producer, Russia has suffered sporadic fuel shortages since last summer amid high demand and repair works on refineries.
Wholesale gasoline prices have risen since the start of the year, a problem exacerbated by repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Restrictions on petrol exports are introduced for six months, from March 1 to August 31," the government said in a statement.
It said the move was aimed at "maintaining a stable situation on the fuel market during a period of high demand associated with spring agricultural works, the holiday season and scheduled repairs of oil refineries".
The Kremlin is also keen to avoid fuel shortages on the domestic market ahead of elections next month, in which President Vladimir Putin is seeking to extend his grip on power.
Russia announced a similar export ban on diesel and petrol last year, after farmers in some regions were unable to harvest grain due to fuel shortages.
ALSO READ:
Two-day Investopia conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Emirate records the world’s second-highest growth rate in 2023
January 2024 saw 22 transactions of ready properties priced over Dh30 million
FAB China business revenue grew by 50% in 2023
ICBA seeks to make agrifood systems more resilient and sustainable
100 companies rewarded for exemplary innovations
New UAE facility set to cater to diverse business requirements across Middle East
UAE recently joined the bloc along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia