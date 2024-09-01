E-Paper

QatarEnergy to double annual urea production

First production line would begin before 2030

By Reuters

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President &amp; CEO of Qatar Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi. — AFP file
Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:34 PM

State-owned QatarEnergy will boost its production of urea to more than 12.4 million tons annually from 6 million tons currently, its CEO said in a press conference on Sunday, without giving a timeframe.

Saad Al-Kaabi, also Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, said the construction of four new production lines for urea, a key ingredient in fertilisers, would boost output by 106%. He said the first production line would begin before 2030.


"When we looked at the market for urea in the future, with the growth of humanity today, with 1.5 to 2 billion people that will be joining us in the next 20-30 years, the urea requirement for food production will be exponentially increasing," Kaabi said.

He also said construction on a project to expand gas production from the North Field was on schedule.

The massive expansion is set to boost QatarEnergy's overall liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by 85% over current levels. North Field is part of the world's largest natural gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls it South Pars.

Kaabi also announced construction of a third new solar power station in Qatar's eastern Dukhan region to more than double Qatar's overall solar energy production to 4,000 megawatts by 2030.


