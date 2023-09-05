UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

Riyadh's decision to extend its one million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 5:38 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 7:11 PM

Oil prices jumped roughly 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December.

By 1323 GMT Brent crude futures for November were up $1.62, or about 1.8%, to $90.62 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose $1.92, or about 2.2%, to $87.47 a barrel.

Riyadh's decision to extend its one million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly to consider whether to deepen the cut or increase production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia was widely expected to extend its voluntary oil cuts into October. Fellow OPEC+ member, Russia, also prolonged its voluntary cuts through the end of the year.

The world's second-largest oil exporter is reducing exports by 300,000 bpd for the period. It has been cutting output and exports in tandem with Saudi Arabia on top of existing OPEC+ supply reductions.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business