Fujairah Oil Industry Zone approves additional land allocation for Mena Terminal

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 4:20 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 4:56 PM

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) has announced an agreement to allocate additional land for the expansion of the Mena Terminal located in the Port of Fujairah.

The Mena Terminal, which was acquired by the Mercantile & Maritime Group in October 2023, is a major strategic energy trading port and one of the largest bunkering hubs in the world. The allocation of the additional 54,000m2 of land will enable the construction of a biofuel processing plant, supporting FOIZ’s strategy to attract and establish low carbon and green fuel production in the zone. FOIZ’s planning and operations are also in line with the Emirate of Fujairah and UAE strategy to lower emissions and increase the share of green fuels in the overall energy mix.