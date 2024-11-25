Adnoc L&S takes delivery of first new-build LNG carrier from ahead of schedule

Adnoc Logistics and Services, a global energy maritime logistics leader, announced on Monday that it has taken delivery of ‘Al Shelila,’ the first of six newbuild liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

The vessel has been delivered two months ahead of schedule, with the remaining five expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026. Immediately after delivery ‘Al Shelila’ will go on hire with a top-tier, global energy trader.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S, said: “We are proud to take delivery of ‘Al Shelila,’ from Jiangnan Shipyard. In Arabic, ‘Shelila’ represents strength and grace, qualities that reflect the legacy of our forefathers’ vessels. As we expand our fleet to meet rising global demand for natural gas, our deepening partnership with Jiangnan Shipyard underscores the strong industrial ties between the UAE and China, reinforcing our shared commitment to powering global economic growth.”

Adnoc L&S awarded shipbuilding contracts to Jiangnan Shipyard in 2022 for the six LNG carriers as part of the company’s strategic fleet expansion to meet the growing global demand for natural gas as a lower-carbon energy source. During 2024, the company further strengthened and modernized its asset base with new build contracts for up to 23 new energy-efficient vessels, including 8-10 LNG carriers, nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and four Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs), adding in excess of 340 years of contracted income year-to-date.

In addition, the Navig8 acquisition is progressing well through regulatory approvals with completion anticipated by March 31, 2025 at the latest. The expected contribution of the acquisition will further boost Adnoc L&S’ profile as a global energy maritime logistics leader. With its strong balance sheet, Adnoc L&S remains focused on executing its transformative growth strategy and on delivering strong shareholder value. Lin Ou, chairman of Jiangnan Shipyard, said: “Under the great trust and support of Adnoc L&S, DNV, GTT and all relevant parties, Jiangnan has completed the construction of the first Mark III type large LNG carrier two months ahead of schedule. As a global leading shipbuilding company specialized in the full series of gas carriers, Jiangnan has demonstrated its comprehensive shipbuilding ability again. We are committed to delivering the remaining LNG carriers, VLECs and VLACs on time to support Adnoc L&S in its ambitious fleet expansion, and further strengthen our strategic cooperation.” ‘Al Shelila’ has a capacity of 175,000m3, significantly larger than the 137,000m3 capacity of Adnoc L&S’ current LNG carriers. Equipped with advanced energy-efficient technologies, including two new-generation LNG dual-fuel main engines, the vessel is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50 per cent compared to older-generation technology.

The partnership between Adnoc L&S and Jiangnan Shipyard continues to strengthen. In 2020, AW Shipping, the strategic venture between Adnoc L&S and Wanhua Chemical, awarded Jiangnan Shipyard shipbuilding contracts for five Very Large Gas Carriers. This collaboration expanded in 2024 with further contracts for nine VLECs and four VLACs.