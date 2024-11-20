Adnoc investing Dh175 billion in mega downstream projects

Adnoc is investing approximately Dh175 billion in the Ruwais LNG, Hail and Ghasha, Borouge 4 and TA’ZIZ mega-projects, leveraging synergies and integration opportunities across Adnoc’s value chain including the supply of feedstock.

Sheikh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra Region. He also toured the Borouge 4 site and reviewed the progress of the Hail and Ghasha and TA’ZIZ mega-projects, Adnoc’s other strategic initiatives that are set to transform the Al Dhafra Region into an energy trading and advanced industrial hub. In total,

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan underscored the importance of Adnoc’s ongoing mega-projects in the Al Dhafra Region, which are supporting the UAE’s economic growth and prosperity. The mega-projects span the energy value chain from gas production and liquefaction to chemicals, using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to boost efficiency and reduce emissions. These significant investments reinforce Adnoc’s commitment to sustainable economic growth in Al Dhafra Region by driving infrastructure development and job creation, while fostering a thriving domestic industrial ecosystem.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the industry-leading, lower-carbon Ruwais LNG Project, which will support global energy security and drive industrial growth in Al Dhafra. The project will more than double Adnoc’s UAE LNG production capacity to over 15 million tons per annum (mtpa).

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “These strategic mega-projects will provide more lower-carbon energy to the world, while strengthening the UAE’s energy security, accelerating In-Country Value and boosting economic diversification, in line with our leadership’s directives.” The Hail and Ghasha mega-project will contribute to the UAE’s target of becoming gas self-sufficient while also meeting the rising global demand for natural gas as an important fuel during the energy transition. The project, which aims to operate with net zero emissions, is set to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, as the UAE becomes one of the largest global producers of high-quality sulphur in the world. Borouge 4, one of the UAE’s largest industrial projects, will see the company progress with the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex. The mega-project will increase Borouge’s production capacity by 1.4 mtpa to 6.4 mmtpa upon its scheduled completion by the end of 2025, delivering up to $1.9 billion in annual revenue.

Sheikh Hamdan was also updated on the TA’ZIZ chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem under development in Al Ruwais. Scheduled to commence production in 2027, TA’ZIZ aims to produce 4.7 mtpa of chemicals by 2028 in Phase 1, with Phase 2 set to increase total production to over 11 mtpa. TA’ZIZ will produce a range of chemicals which have not previously been manufactured in the UAE.