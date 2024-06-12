Adnoc Board clears $5.5b low-carbon project

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:44 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled endorsed the final investment decision (FID) for ADNOC’s lower-carbon intensity Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and the award of an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the project valued at approximately $5.5 billion (Dh20.2 billion). The project, located in Al Ruwais Industrial City in Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the world’s lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants.

Sheikh Khaled noted that the project will reinforce ADNOC’s position as a reliable global natural gas supplier and accelerate the development of Al Ruwais Industrial City by attracting investments and boosting the local industrial ecosystem. The project will procure highly specialized equipment and materials and will see 55% of the EPC award value flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, stimulating economic and industrial growth and skilled private-sector jobs for Emiratis.