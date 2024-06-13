Adnoc awards $5.5 billion contract for low-carbon LNG project

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 5:13 PM

NMDC Energy, in partnership with Technip Energies and JGC Corporation, have been awarded a contract worth $5.5 billion by Adnoc for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

The project will consist of two natural gas liquefaction trains with a total LNG production capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per annum. The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by clean energy.

The plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.

The project will more than double Adnoc’s LNG production capacity aligning with global natural gas demand and the shift towards decarbonisation.