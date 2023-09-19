Emirates Gold enters new era with acquisition by Rockfire Resources plc

ICEYE opens UAE office and announces ambitious programmes
Emirates Gold DMCC, the UAE’s pioneer in precious metals refining, today announced that Rockfire Resources plc, the gold, base metal and critical mineral exploration company is executing a conditional share purchase agreement with Paloma Precious DMCC for the acquisition of its entire refining and minting franchise.
The acquisition and the ensuing integration are expected to cover all aspects related to Emirates Gold’s operations, ranging from sourcing, refining, minting, product distribution and market presence.
In parallel with this acquisition, Emirates Gold is poised to undergo a comprehensive refresh of its strategic direction, with a deep commitment to leveraging pioneering technologies in minting, silver electro refining, establishing a global reach for products, diversifying product lines and adhering to the highest industry compliance standards.
Simultaneously with this announcement, Emirates Gold introduces a key management change, prominently featuring the appointment of Daniele Provenzale as CEO. With an impressive track record spanning over three decades, Daniele brings a wealth of experience and expertise to steer the company toward its ambitious goals.
Speaking about the acquisition, Provenzale said: “Our vision is to elevate Emirates Gold to a symbol of trust and integrity within the global precious metals refining and minting industry. A major step in this strategy has been to integrate with a company listed on the globally-respected London Stock Exchange, providing a high degree of governance and reliability.
“The acquisition by Rockfire represents a strategic milestone for us, underscoring our dedication to reshaping the landscape of the precious metals sector. We are resolute in seizing fresh opportunities and guiding the industry toward an era marked by innovation and sustainability,” he added.
“We deeply value our employees, suppliers, customers, and partners, and we enthusiastically anticipate a future rooted in steadfast values and responsible business practices.”
Emirates Gold, with a legacy spanning over 30 years in Dubai, stands as one of the most influential gold refineries in the GCC region. The directors of Rockfire are embarking on an ambitious growth strategy through the acquisition of Emirates Gold, a respected, cash-generating and profitable company. The directors consider the transaction to represent a potentially transformational, value-enhancing transaction for its shareholders, which is expected to accelerate the company’s growth strategy.
ICEYE opens UAE office and announces ambitious programmes
PropTech solutions have introduced data analytics, AI-driven decision-making, and smart building technologies
Enhance Fitness leverages technology to create Saas solutions
Inventure is strategically positioned to expand into new geographical markets,
Largest global survey of its kind shows healthcare leaders continue to recognize the power of AI to benefit patient care
When residing overseas and generating income, US citizens are required to file an annual tax return
The report offers an in-depth overview of the group’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives that are aligned with the UAE Vision 2030
The lower import duty structure on crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil was originally set to expire in March 2024