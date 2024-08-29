Emirates Global Aluminium posts net profit of Dh1.84 billion in H1 2024

EGA’s aluminium segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.5 percent.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world’s largest premium aluminium producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, today reported solid financial performance for the first half of 2024 amid sustained global demand for premium aluminium.

EGA’s adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) was Dh4.20 billion ($1.14 billion), compared to Dh4.15 billion ($1.13 billion) in the first half of 2023.

Net profit was Dh1.84 billion ($500 million), compared to Dh1.96 billion ($533 million) in the equivalent period of 2023.

EGA’s aluminium segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.5 percent, compared to 26.9 percent in the first half of 2023, leading amongst global industry peers.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “EGA continues to deliver competitive financial performance throughout the economic cycle, through our focus on operational excellence, controlling our costs, and our long-term commercial relationships with our global customers.

“The first half of 2024 saw our acquisition of Leichtmetall and progress in the development of our recycling plant in the UAE, important first steps in our strategy to grow EGA to meet expanding global demand for low carbon primary and recycled aluminium over the decades ahead. I look forward to further steps before the end of the year.”

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Acting Chief Financial Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, added, “Our competitive operational and financial performance has enabled us to further improve our leverage position while delivering great returns for our shareholders. This means we are in a strong position to capitalise on the opportunities from the long-term growth of demand for low carbon primary and secondary aluminium.”

EGA sold 1.30 million tonnes of cast metal in the first half of 2024 to 411 customers in 57 countries, compared to 1.32 million tonnes in the first half of 2023.