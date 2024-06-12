Eid Al Adha likely to boost local businesses

Eid Al Adha, UAE, Dhul Hijjah, Dubai holidays, Eid in Dubai, moonsighting

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:39 PM

With Eid being around the corner, business from varied industries are expecting a high. Here are some responses from some key businesses in the UAE on their anticipation for the upcoming Eid.

Smita Mehta, Co-Founder of Big Balloon

Smita Mehta, Co-Founder of Big Balloon

“30-40% of the population still enjoys the outdoors, and we expect a 10-15% increase this Eid compared to last few months. The Big Balloon ride, unique and mesmerizing, offers panoramic views of the Al-Majaz skyline and Sharjah coastline. This Eid, families can enjoy the Sharjah Corniche from 200 feet in the air for just AED 50. Kids’ games like go-carting and water sports are available for AED 20. Free train rides and henna for ladies are also offered. In addition, we are partnering with Red Crescent to collect donations for families in Gaza. Overall, we expect this Eid to be a great positive outdoor fun experience for all adventure seekers,” said Smita Mehta, Co-Founder of Big Balloon.

Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of Selfdrive.ae

Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae “At Selfdrive.ae, we anticipate that 65% of travellers to the UAE during Eid Al Adha will come from GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. These travelers are likely to choose Selfdrive for their car rental needs. We understand the importance of seamless travel experiences, especially during Eid Al Adha. With our diverse fleet and commitment to customer satisfaction, we are ready to ensure a memorable and hassle-free celebration. We foresee a 30% increase in rental demand over the Eid holidays,” said Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of Selfdrive.ae Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes

“We are targeting significant portfolio growth this year by focusing on Downtown Dubai, Marina, The Palm, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — all prime areas for our properties. Families are opting for villas and penthouses, while individual travellers prefer apartments. We are seeing an influx of leisure and business travellers, as well as families relocating to Dubai, with many coming from Germany, the UK, India, and the USA. With Eid coinciding with the summer holidays, we anticipate a positive impact on our business this year. To double our portfolio, we will enhance customer service, expand our marketing efforts, and pursue strategic investments and partnerships to cater to our diverse clientele,” said Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes.