Ehfaaz transforms waste, boosting UAE’s global sustainability leadership

Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Co-founder and CEO of Ehfaaz

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:56 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:57 PM

The UAE’s proactive promotion of the circular economy, particularly through initiatives like the National Circular Economy Policy, Ne’ma, and the Year of Sustainability, sets a benchmark for global sustainability efforts said, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Co-founder and CEO of Ehfaaz.

Dubai-headquartered, Ehfaaz is fully aligned with this vision, actively contributing to Dubai Municipality’s waste diversion goals and the D33 Agenda’s sustainable growth targets. “As we transition from COP28 to COP29, Ehfaaz remains committed to transforming waste into valuable resources, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in global sustainability,” said Aliyu.

The startup’s five-year — 2019-2023 — journey, as outlined in the Impact Report and released in H1 2024, highlights a growing shift toward responsible waste management.

Ehfaaz’s End-of-Life Emissions Impact Report was tailored specifically to 23 waste streams from the FMCG industry. The startup aims to encourage more businesses in the UAE to adopt sustainable recycling practices.