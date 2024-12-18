Edible flowers are gaining momentum in kitchens worldwide

Dubai, UAE: As the global demand for fresh and nutritious foods continues to rise, edible flowers have rapidly emerged as a sought-after ingredient in culinary trends, prized for their bold flavours, vibrant colours, and impressive health benefits.

In response to this growing demand, UNS Vertical Farms, a division of Speedex Group and a leader in vertical farming since 2018, has announced the expansion of its edible flower range with the launch of the new UNS Assorted Flowers collection.

Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, these edible flowers not only provide visual appeal but also offer distinctive flavours and health benefits, making them a versatile addition to any dish. Based in Al Quoz, Dubai, UNS Farms’s mission to elevate the farm-to-fork experience is reflected in the locally grown, chemical-free produce, delivered within 48 hours of harvest.

Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director of UNS Farms, emphasizes, “Our edible flowers are a true celebration of nature. By incorporating edible flowers into your meals, you can add colour, flavour, and a nutritional boost to your daily diet.”

Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director , UNS Vertical Farms

Among the collection, the UNS Buzz Buttons stand out with their bold, yellow blossoms that deliver a zesty sensation. These flowers are perfect for adventurous dishes or a refreshing twist to mocktails. For those who enjoy mild sweetness and vibrant colours, the UNS Pansy Flowers are a perfect choice. The UNS Dianthus is ideal for those who appreciate a bold, aromatic presence. For a refreshing twist, the UNS Borage Flowers offer star-shaped blue blooms with a subtle cucumber flavour, making them an excellent addition to light salads and garnishes. The collection also includes a variety of other blossoms like Alyssum, with its soft, sweet fragrance that complements both savory and sweet recipes, and Calendula, which offers a sunny pop of colour and a peppery bite. The Oxalis brings a tangy citrus note, perfect for adding a refreshing zing to any dish, while the Nasturtium delivers a peppery flavour that packs a punch, making it a perfect garnish for salads or an exciting addition to any recipe. As a pioneer in hydroponic farming, UNS Farms continues to lead in sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices in every step of its operations. From reducing water consumption to eliminating pesticides, the farm’s techniques are designed to address the challenges of urban living while promoting environmental conservation. UNS Farms’ urban farming model also plays a crucial role in shaping sustainable food systems as the global population continues to grow. “With the world’s population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, urban farming is no longer just a trend—it’s essential,” explains Murtaza. “By growing high-quality produce close to urban centers, we can provide fresher food, support local communities, and reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional farming.”