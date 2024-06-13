UAE economic growth projected at 3.9% this year

The UAE Central Bank. — File photo

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 9:54 PM

The UAE’s real overall output growth is rebounding to 3.9 per cent, primarily on the back of a recovery across diverse sectors of the economy, the Central Bank of the UAE said on Thursday.

The Central Bank on Thursday released its 2023 Annual Report, which provides an analysis of financial and economic developments domestically, regionally and globally in addition to detailing the CBUAE’s actions, strategic developments and progress delivered during 2023.

The report states that the UAE’s real GDP growth stood at 3.6 per cent in 2023. The UAE’s financial sector also recorded robust performance in 2023, achieving 11.1 per cent growth in total assets to over Dh4 trillion. “The country’s banking system also maintained appropriate capitalisation, strong profitability, and sufficient liquidity for the year,” a statement said.

The CBUAE also marked significant progress against its 2023-2026 Strategy in the areas of financial stability, monetary policy, banking, insurance and financial crime supervision, consumer protection and digitisation. Testament to these efforts is the UAE banking system’s improvement across key bank soundness indicators. The results are based on the CBUAE’s internal comparison methodology which leverages data from IMF Financial Soundness Indicators.

With regards to financial stability, the CBUAE actively employed a macroprudential policy framework to safeguard financial stability, whilst continuing to perform stress tests to assess banks’ capital and liquidity buffers against adverse scenarios.

The CBUAE also continued its work to ensure the safety and soundness of the financial sector in 2023, carrying out 247 prudential examinations – up from 181 in 2022. For the first time, climate-related risks formed part of the CBUAE’s work in enhancing the regulatory and supervisory framework for licensed financial institutions (LFIs). In addition, the CBUAE’s enhanced efforts in the area of financial crime supervision contributed to the completion of the action plan agreed with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the UAE’s exit from FATF’s enhanced monitoring process.

As part of its Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme, the CBUAE launched a series of innovative payment platforms in 2023 with the aim of driving the