German industry pessimistic over 2025 employment prospects: study

An assembly line of Mercedes-Benz, in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, Germany. — Reuters file

Business leaders across the German economy say they are expecting a fall in employment levels in their sectors in 2025, according to a think tank study published Friday.

The latest gloomy forecast for Europe's economic motor comes two months before an early general election in which Germany's economic malaise is sure to play a key role.

According to the IW institute, the number of employers' federations expecting a drop in employment levels in 2025 has risen to 25, out of the 49 surveyed in late November and early December, up from 23 in 2024 and 16 in 2023.

They include key sectors for the German economy such as chemicals and automobiles, as well as machine production, construction and metalworking.

There are seven sectors which say they are expecting a rise in employment, including pharmaceuticals, aeronautics, energy and recycling.

Many industries are being squeezed by high costs for energy, materials and labour and by the country's knotty bureaucracy, with firms in Germany's flagship car industry already announcing cost-cutting plans in recent months.

Steelmaker Georgsmarienhuette has been trying to soften the blow by reducing employees' hours but has warned that a wave of redundancies cannot be ruled out.

"I say it clearly: if energy is this expensive and industry is getting ever weaker, we just won't be able to do it any more in Germany," co-owner Anne-Marie Grossmann told the Handelsblatt daily on Friday.