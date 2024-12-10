China's exports slow sharply, imports shrink ahead of Trump tariffs

Electric cars for export waiting to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Yantai, in eastern China. — AFP

China’s exports slowed sharply and imports unexpectedly shrank in November, in a worrying sign for the world’s No. 2 economy as Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House brings fresh trade risks.

The disappointing trade figures follow other indicators showing patchy growth in November, suggesting Beijing needs to do more to shore up a faltering economy that is only likely to face further challenges next year.

Outbound shipments grew 6.7 per cent last month, customs data showed on Tuesday, missing a forecast 8.5 per cent increase and down from a 12.7 per cent rise in October.

Of more concern for authorities, imports shrank 3.9 per cent, their worst performance in nine months and dashing expectations for a 0.3 per cent increase, keeping alive calls for more policy support to prop up domestic demand.

Top leaders on Monday vowed to ramp up stimulus in 2025, shifting the language around China’s monetary and fiscal settings to more accommodative wording in a bid to rev up demand and entice consumers back into spending.

“Global demand is not super strong, data from other major exporters like South Korea and Vietnam point to different levels of slowdown too,” said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“Early signs of trade frontloading in anticipation of Trump’s tariffs next year have started to emerge, but the full impact will not be felt until the coming months, especially December and January,” he added.

US President-elect Trump has pledged to slap an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods in a bid to force Beijing to do more to stop the trafficking of chemicals used to make fentanyl. He had previously said he would introduce tariffs in excess of 60 per cent.

His threats have rattled China’s industrial complex, which sells goods worth more than $400 billion annually to the US.

Ahead of expected tariff hikes, exporters rushed to shift stock to US warehouses in October, anticipating shipments for fresh orders once global demand recovers.

While that trend slowed sharply in November, frontloading ahead of expected tariffs may still support exports.

“We expect exports to accelerate again in the coming months, supported by gains in export competitiveness and exporters front-running tariffs,” said Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics.

However, unresolved tensions with the European Union over tariffs of up to 45.3 per cent on China-made electric vehicles threaten to open a second front in Beijing’s trade war with the West.

China’s trade surplus grew to $97.44 billion last month, up from $95.72 billion in October.

Call to pivot

US tariffs pose a bigger threat to China than they did during Trump’s first term as the $19 trillion-dollar economy’s exports are one of its main growth drivers, with household and business confidence dented by a prolonged property crisis.