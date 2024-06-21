Dubai's new Dh288-million water reservoir now connected to Dewa network

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 3:12 PM

A new reservoir with a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons (MIG) has been connected to Dubai’s water network, it was announced on Friday.

Located in Enkhali area and built at a cost of Dh287.8 million, the reservoir will "increase the water storage capacity" in the emirate, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said.

This is part of the other reservoirs in Lusaily, Hassyan, and Hatta. “When the reservoirs are completed, the storage capacity will reach 1121.3 MIG of desalinated water, compared to the current capacity of 1001.3 MIG,” Dewa said.

These reservoirs add to the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project for desalinated water — which has now entered the second phase.

Once completed by 2025, the full-scale ASR project will be able to store up to 6,000 million imperial gallons of water.

“This makes it the largest ASR of its kind in the world that is able to store potable water, which can be retrieved in case of an emergency," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.