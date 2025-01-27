Dubai’s luxury realty gets off to good start

The resilient luxury real estate sector in Dubai, which ended last year in an upbeat note, received a major kick start in 2025 with the launch of a Dh300 million Condor Golf Links 18 in Dubai Sports City.

The fifth residential project of luxury residential property developer Condor Developers will add to tens of hundreds of premium units in the pipeline in 2025 that will complement Dubai’s strategy to reinforce the city’s positioning as the premium destination for international investors and HNWIS.

“At Condor, we believe in value creation that enhances lifestyle, as well as returns for our investors, and Condor Golf Links 18 is in line with this goal of ours as premium developers. The property being in Dubai Sports City – a well-developed community closer to key landmarks of the city with excellent, ready infrastructure and elite facilities – is in itself a major bonus for investors,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.

According to Knight Frank, Dubai home prices are expected to rise further next year after a 20 per cent increase in 2024. There are signs of continued recovery in the market. Demand for property is booming due to the government’s pandemic handling and visa policies attracting foreign buyers.

While the residential market is projected to see an 8.0 per cent rise in 2025, luxury realty sector is expected to climb by 5.0 per cent on average this year.

Sivaprasad said Condor’s focus on creating premium residential spaces also complements Dubai’s vision to reinforce the positioning of the emirate as a premium destination for global investors under The Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033.

Condor Golf Links 18 will come up on a plot area of 47,000 square feet with a host of diverse amenities for premium residential living, and will offer a total of 250 residential units for investors and end-users. Sivaprasad said the construction of Condor Golf Links 18 is at a rapid pace with 50 per cent of the project complete, and the handover is targeted in the first quarter of 2026. The project also comes with an attractive payment plan. Each floor of the property will have nine studios, seven one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. In total, there will be 126 studios, 98 one-beds and 28 two-beds. Studios will have an average area of 385-450 sq. ft, one-beds in the range of 650-1,100 sq. ft and two-beds between 1,100-1,450 sq. ft with prices in the range of Dh 700,000 to Dh1.6 million. “Condor Golf Link 18 adds to our portfolio of projects which have been well received in the market with great enthusiasm for the quality of the build, exclusive amenities, and our commitment in delivering projects on time. We will continue to develop new iconic residential properties across Dubai as part of our strategic growth outlook with an investment outlay of Dh2.5 billion by 2027,” Sivaprasad said.

Condor will also unveil its new projects in Dubai Islands and Al Majan later this year. Residential projects which have received overwhelming response from investors include Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Condor Castle and Condor Concept 7 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and Condor Marina Star in Dubai Marina.