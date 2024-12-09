Dubai to host IBBC conference about opportunities in Iraq this week

Dubai will host the next edition of Iraq Britain Business Council’s (IBBC) Autumn Conference “Growing Opportunities” on December 13.

Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy of UAE, will deliver the welcome address.

The UAE is also supporting the technology start-up ecosystem in Iraq for a new incubator for AI and Fintech, set to be announced in 2025.

“The IBBC Autumn Conference in Dubai 2024 offers unparalleled networking opportunities with top industry leaders and policymakers shaping the future of business in Iraq, UAE and beyond. Attendees will gain invaluable insights and strategies for success in one of the world's most dynamic economic hubs,” said Christophe Michels, director of IBBC.

“For business and investors seeking growth Iraq offers strong returns in a stable environment and is affirming its position as a driver of Middle East opportunity,” said Vikas Handa, chairman of the conference. Iraq is undertaking the most significant expansion in 30 years as the stability in the country improves with investment opportunities currently in the region of $400 billion in Infrastructure, housing, and the great Dry Road initiative from Al Faw port to Turkey. Iraq’s GDP is set to rise by 5.3 per cent in 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund. The conference will hosting Iraq’ s leading businesses, including key energy companies such as BP, Shell, BGC, their construction partners like Wood group, KSA, GE, Siemens and Financial services giants like SC, IFC and Central Bank of Iraq.

Of note for UAE businesses is the emergence of a new maritime agency being developed by IBBC’s maritime companies that will serve the Al Fawr port and Iraq’s ambitions to trade more regionally.