Dubai to host 3-day exhibition with traditional Japanese craft, new-age tech in February

The second edition of the Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition will begin on February 10, 2025, in Dubai, aimed to strengthen bilateral trade ties between the UAE and Japan, driving economic growth and innovation in the region.

Organised by Japanese trade firm Maico Enterprises, the three-day exhibition will showcase a diverse range of Japanese industries, from traditional crafts to new-age technologies, providing a platform for connections and economic growth.

“This exhibition is the largest B2B platform in the region, presenting Japan’s traditional and innovative industries to a dynamic market,” said Toshimi Yamazaki, former secretariat of the Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs Japan, president and founder of Ringo Inc, and executive advisor of the Japan Trade Exhibition Organizing Committee.

The exhibition comes as the UAE and Japan negotiate the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to enhance bilateral trade and drive business expansion in the UAE and the Middle East region.

On September 18, the UAE and Japan announced the start of talks on reaching a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, which aims to open new horizons of development partnership to support the prosperity and sustainable economic growth of the two countries and their peoples.

“It’s a step forward in strengthening cultural and economic ties between our nations, considering the recent announcement of the launch of talks towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which will foster new avenues for collaboration and support the sustainable economic growth of both nations” Yamazaki added.

“In February 2025, we will bring together exhibitors from across Japan, representing industries as diverse as food, beauty, architecture, and even space technology. This event is not only an opportunity for business connections but also a celebration of Japan’s industrial and cultural diversity,” said Mai Sakaue, executive committee chairperson of the Japan Trade Exhibition, and CEO of Maico Enterprises.

The first edition saw 95 exhibitors and attracted approximately 12,000 visitors.

“For 2025, we aim to host 150 exhibitors and welcome up to 30,000 visitors, including business leaders and general attendees interested in Japan’s heritage, innovations, and opportunities,” said Rina Fujihashi, organising committee member. With an anticipated attendance of over 30,000 trade and public visitors, the show is poised to be the largest Japanese business matching show in the Middle East, fostering collaboration and cultural exchange between Japan and the Mena region. ALSO READ: UAE to lead GCC region in GDP growth in 2024, 2025 UAE exempts over 1,200 citizens from paying debt worth Dh401.8 million