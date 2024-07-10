Dubai to expand fruit and vegetable market, double its current size

Photo: Screengrab / Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on X

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:36 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:38 PM

Dubai will be doubling the current size of its fruit and vegetable market under the emirate's next big logistics project.

Two major entities — Dubai Municipality and DP World — will be working together to develop the world largest logistics hub for foodstuffs, fruit and vegetable trade.

The mega project was announced on Wednesday by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The goal, he said, is to make Dubai "a destination for markets, export, and re-export operations for the region and the world in various sectors".

"We strive to provide advanced infrastructure and facilities with the latest specifications and best standards, create greater commercial and investment opportunities for investors, support the UAE's food security strategy," Sheikh Maktoum said.