Dubai Shopping Festival 2023-24 dates announced

The 29th edition of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be held from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024, which would be bigger and better than previous editions, said Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organiser of the festival.

During the 38 days of the popular event, the visitors will witness an electrifying musical event featuring two of the Arab world's most iconic artists Ahlam Alshamsi and Assala Nasri who will take to the stage for a live, one-night-only performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 15, 2023.

Ahlam al-Shamsi. — AFP File

Among the highlights, the events calendar includes the popular lifestyle and street-culture festival Sole DXB, returning this year with a vibrant line-up of live performances to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop — and now part of DSF for the first time.

The festival features live music performances from international as well as regional musicians and speakers, basketball competitions, talks, exclusive shopping and a variety of art installations, with Sole DXB joining the opening celebrations from December 8 to 10 in Dubai Design District.

Najwa Karam. — AFP File

The festival will also feature Earthsoul Fest for the eco-conscious and uproarious comedy shows headlined by A-list comedians, plus an exciting roster of concerts featuring headline artists, including Kazim Al Saher, Omar Khairat, Najwa Karam, George Wassouf, and Majid Al Mohandis with more details yet to be unveiled, as the festival that celebrates the very best of Dubai draws closer.

George Wassouf. — AFP File

