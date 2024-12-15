Dubai sees nearly 15 million visitors in first 10 months of 2024

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As Dubai hosts shopping festivals, athletic events, and continues to be a hub for entertainment and tourism, the emirate received 14.96 million visitors from January to October 2024, up 8 per cent from the same period last year.

By the end of October, the city also provided 152,000 hotel rooms as the hospitality sector grew. 2024 also saw global personalities coming to Dubai, with J. Balvin filming two videos in the city, and Mr Beast collaborating with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Youtube.

In 2024, Dubai saw a lineup of celebrities from different parts of the world showcasing the emirate's appeal and glam. These included: Dubai - What's Not To Love – positioning the city as the destination of choice for the winter season; Dubai: A Whole New You, featuring father-daughter Bollywood duo Saif and Sara Ali Khan; and Dubai: Who's Ready?, starring Korean actors Park Shin-Hye and Park Hyung-Sik from the Netflix series, Doctor Slump.

The recent Dubai Fitness Challenge also attracted a record 2.7 million participants, driven by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

In the coming weeks, residents and tourists can look forward to concerts by Sherine Abdel Wahab and Lionel Richie, major international sporting events such as Dubai Marathon and golf's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, as well as stage shows like Singin' in the Rain, The Nutcracker, and CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long.