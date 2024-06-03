Dubai real estate firm reveals international expansion plans

Dubai based real estate firm Fajar Realty, unveiled their robust plans for bridging the gap between African and the UAE market, at an award show in Dubai.

While speaking to the media after winning the title of ‘Business Woman of the year Kiran Khawaja, CEO, Fajar Realty said, “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In first quarter of 2024 we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities,” Khawaja said.