Dubai Investments begins development of DIP Angola

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:52 PM

Dubai Investments has begun the development of DIP Angola, a mixed-use project covering 2,000 hectares in the Dande province, 50 kilometers from Luanda. Set to be Angola’s first fully integrated economic zone, DIP Angola is all set to create a new example in the region’s urban planning and economic growth.

Dubai Investments, the prominent UAE-based investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, draws on the success of Dubai Investments Park (DIP) in the UAE to bring this ambitious project to life.

As the inaugural integrated zone in the nation, DIP Angola stands apart from the existing economic zones, which are limited to commercial uses and still undergoing infrastructure development. DIP Angola combines industrial, commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, creating a holistic urban ecosystem designed to foster innovation, create employment opportunities, and drive sustainable growth.

Khalid Bin Kalban, vice-chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments emphasised the transformative potential of DIP Angola and said, “DIP Angola is more than just a development project; it is a strategic initiative aimed at supporting and helping Angola’s economic landscape. By providing advanced infrastructure and a fully integrated environment, Dubai Investments is not only setting new benchmarks for sustainable development in Africa but also creating a strategic hub for various sectors. The Group’s focus on modern amenities, environmental sustainability, and versatile infrastructure ensures that DIP Angola will be a catalyst for long-term economic growth and innovation.”

DIP Angola is meticulously planned to accommodate a diverse range of industries, including residential, manufacturing, logistics, technology, retail, and tourism. The design of the park integrates state-of-the-art facilities tailored to the specific needs of each sector, offering ample space for small, medium, and large enterprises. The project is strategically divided into multiple development phases to align with Angola’s broader economic goals. This phased approach facilitates targeted, scalable growth, allowing for flexibility in response to market dynamics. Infrastructure development, including roads and utilities, is planned in stages based on market assessments and demand. DIP Angola also benefits from its strategic location approximately 23 kilometers from the seaport, closer than other economic zones. Angola’s free zone, located about 4 kilometers from DIP Angola, is under construction to build an export port. This proximity enhances DIP Angola’s value proposition, supported by robust road infrastructure that facilitates improved connectivity and logistical efficiency. To attract and retain high-quality investments, DIP Angola offers a range of incentives, including tax benefits, preferential leasing terms, and access to advanced infrastructure.

DIP Angola is committed to strict adherence to both local and international regulations throughout its development and operation. This includes obtaining necessary permits, adhering to stringent environmental standards, and upholding ethical practices in investment, construction, and operation phases.