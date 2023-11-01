Dubai Duty Free adds another trophy to its sparkling cabinet

The world-famous airport retailer named named “Best Global Partner" by Trip.com Group

Sunshine Bian, Manager - Resourcing and Employee Development accepted the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023

Dubai Duty Free has added another trophy to its stacked collection after being named the “Best Global Partner" by Trip.com Group at the Global Partner Summit held at the Resorts World Singapore – Convention Centre.

Organised by Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, the Global Partner Summit welcomed guests from across the travel industry, including hotels, airlines and destination marketing partners.

Dubai Duty Free was recognised for its outstanding performance and strategic partnership with Ctrip, one of the companies under Trip.com Group.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: “We are delighted to receive the Best Global Partner award from Trip.com Group. Being selected as one of Ctrip’s most outstanding global partners outside China is significant and highlights the ongoing importance of Chinese travellers to our business.”

Winners and officials at the at the Global Partner Summit held at the Resorts World Singapore – Convention Centre. - Supplied photo

Dubai Duty Free’s partnership with Ctrip started during a meeting at ‘Dubai Week in China’ in October 2016. which saw the retail operator sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and subsequently Dubai Duty Free entered into a master agreement as a strategic partner with Ctrip in 2018 and has since deepened its integration between its marketing plans and Ctrip’s reach with Chinese customers.

As the tourism industry gradually recovers and grows, Trip.com Group has taken a significant step towards its "Local Focus, Global Vision" strategy by holding its Global Partner Summit abroad for the first time.

This move signifies the ambitious outlook for the inbound and outbound tourism industry and reaffirms the company's commitment to enhancing global partner growth.