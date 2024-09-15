Dubai: Drone that can carry 50kg promises faster deliveries, to ease traffic woes

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 2:04 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 2:06 PM

A drone carrying up to 50 kilograms aims to revolutionise urban logistics by alleviating traffic congestion through air-based deliveries. The heavy cargo drone named “RIKAZ” is set to be launched by EANAN, a Dubai-based company specialising in advanced air mobility (AAM).

With advanced navigation systems, real-time route adjustments, and a focus on safety, the drones promise faster, more efficient deliveries while reducing road traffic and contributing to environmental sustainability.

“By operating in the airspace, RIKAZ drones can completely bypass road traffic, which is crucial as we face increasing delays in urban logistics,” Ulrich Weckx, CEO at EANAN, told Khaleej Times. He further highlighted the drones' capabilities: “They can operate at optimal speeds, dynamically adjusting routes based on current conditions, ensuring timely deliveries.”

Traffic jams pose a significant challenge in urban logistics, particularly in a bustling city like Dubai. Weckx reflected on this issue: “I remember when I started two years ago, it took me 20 minutes from Dubai Marina to my office in Dubai South. Today, in the evening, it can take up to 45 minutes. These traffic jams lead to delays and inefficiencies.”

EANAN's drones are engineered to operate in the airspace, completely bypassing road congestion. “Our drones will bypass road congestion entirely by operating in the airspace, which significantly reduces delivery times and ensures a smoother flow of goods across the city,” Weckx explained.

He emphasised on their delivery speed: “When it comes to speed of delivery, our drones are designed to operate at optimal speeds without the constraints of road traffic.” The drones are equipped with advanced navigation systems that dynamically optimise routes in real time, allowing them to adjust their flight paths instantly based on current weather conditions or no-fly zones, ensuring that deliveries are made promptly and reliably.

Moreover, Weckx pointed out the safety benefits of using drones: “The reduction in road traffic due to the use of drones will lead to fewer accidents, which will contribute to the safety and security of the city’s residents. Our drones are also equipped with multiple redundancy systems and real-time diagnostic monitoring to prevent failures, ensuring that the flight operation is as safe as it is efficient.”

Practical applications

The pilotless cargo drones are designed to address various logistical challenges. “Our drones are adept at quick and efficient shore-to-ship deliveries. They can transport essential supplies, documents, and even emergency medical kits directly to offshore ships. This application is particularly valuable for urgent deliveries that need to bypass the complexities and delays of port traffic,” Weckx noted.

In addition, for regions lacking reliable road access, he stated, “For regions without reliable road access, such as remote villages or research stations, our drones offer a lifeline, delivering food, medicine, and other essential supplies. This application supports humanitarian efforts and enables sustainable living in isolated areas by ensuring a steady supply chain.”

The drones also excel in mountainous terrain, where conventional delivery methods face significant challenges. “Our drones can easily navigate these areas, providing a vital service for delivering emergency supplies, conducting rescue operations, and supporting eco-tourism by transporting equipment and supplies to hard-to-reach locations,” Weckx explained.