Dubai company gets ‘historic’ $5-billion investment to expand data centres, Sheikh Hamdan announces

'Dubai is the future, and the future is Dubai,' the emirate's Crown Prince said in a post on X
As the UAE increasingly moves towards integrating artificial intelligence and its technologies across industries, Dubai has made a major announcement.
In less than a year from the launch of the initiative 'Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence', global private equity firm KKR & Co has invested $5 billion (approximately Dh18.365 billion) in Dubai-founded Gulf Data Hub.
Gulf Data Hub is a leading provider of data centre solutions, a company that has been driving technology innovation since 2012.
Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to X to make the announcement. He said, "This landmark investment, the first of its kind in the region, will expand data centre capacity in the UAE and the Middle East."
The leader also added, "We look forward to welcoming more partners as we advance Dubai’s digital capabilities and drive AI innovation. Dubai is the future, and the future is Dubai."
