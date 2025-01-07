DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

Over the past 10 years, DP World’s capacity has grown 33 per cent, driven primarily by expansions and new greenfield developments as well as acquisitions.

DP World has achieved a historic milestone, surpassing 100 million TEUs of container handling capacity across its global portfolio since inception,the company said on Tuesday.

Over the past 10 years, DP World’s capacity has grown 33 per cent, driven primarily by expansions and new greenfield developments as well as acquisitions. Starting with 75.6 million TEUs in 2014, the company has consistently invested in modernising infrastructure to meet the demands of an evolving global supply chain.

The company’s global gross container handling capacity rose by five per cent in the last 12 months, giving it a robust platform to extend its reach into the supply chain. The expansion cements DP World’s 9.2 per cent share of the global container market and demonstrates its commitments to invest in the markets it operates, while offering increased capacity to its customers and partners.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said: “Crossing the 100 million TEU mark is a momentous milestone in our journey, which began 45 years ago. This achievement reflects our commitment to investing in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. We are confident that the global container market will continue to grow in the years ahead and we will have the capacity to service it. Through our decades of experience operating in some of the most dynamic markets in the world, we have gained a deep understanding of every aspect of the complex global supply chain. This allows us to build customised solutions where others can only see obstacles.”

Global container throughput is expected to grow by 2.8 per cent this year, according to Drewry Container Forecaster. DP World brings together infrastructure, multimodal transportation and logistics services to connect businesses to their customers, with completely new ports at Ndayane in Senegal and Tuna-Tekre in India currently in progress.

Tiemen Meester, COO, Ports & Terminals, DP World, said: “Reaching such an impressive milestone is significant for us, but it’s what that figure represents in terms of the flow of global trade and what it has enabled in the markets we have invested in that is really exciting. Over the last 20 years we have invested in ports and terminals across the world, often in less traditional and underdeveloped trade markets, where our socio-economic impact has been significant. One of the major highlights of 2024 has been our takeover of the Dar es Salaam facility in Tanzania, which has not been developed since the 1950s, with vessel waiting times of sometimes more than a month. Our work there in the last six months has almost eradicated that issue and the future looks a lot brighter for Tanzanian trade.”

This year also marks significant anniversaries, including 45 years of Jebel Ali Port, 40 years of the Jebel Ali Freezone, reflecting the company’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation in trade.

Key investments fuelling growth

London Gateway, UK: The site recently saw the addition of a $450 million fourth berth, giving it room for an additional 900,000 TEUs a year. Further investments by the end of the decade will increase the capacity at the port which currently handles approximately nearly 2 million TEU annually.

Port of Callao, Peru: In June, DP World completed a $400 million expansion project, doubling the length of the pier and boosting container handling capacity at the South Terminal by 80 per cent from 1.5 million TEUs a year to 2.7 million TEUs a year.

International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Cochin, IndiaDP World introduced new STS cranes, e-RTGs, and expanded yard space, boosting the terminal’s total capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs a year.

Constanta/Aiud, Romania: DP World boosted European trade with a €130 million investment in Romania. Constanta is now home to cargo terminal for heavy, large and complex cargo and a new ‘roll-on, roll-off’ (RO-RO) terminal, while a new multi-transport platform will open in 2025. An intermodal logistics hub has also been opened in Aiud, in the industrial heartland of Romania.

Additions to DP World’s portfolio

Belawan New Container Terminal (BNCT), Indonesia: DP World took over operations at BNCT, after finalising an agreement to manage the terminal and begin a major expansion. In the longer term, the DP World aims to increase capacity to 1.4 million TEUs a year, up from 600,000 TEUs currently. The strategic partnership will create Indonesia’s most direct link with the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Türkiye merger

The merger of DP World Yarimca and Evyapport formed a logistics hub on the Marmara Sea, increasing DP World’s capacity in Türkiye by 500,000 TEUs a year. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: DP World signed a 30-year concession to operate and modernize the multi-purpose Dar es Salaam Port. It will initially invest more than $250 million to upgrade the port and the investment could increase to $1 billion during the concession period, alongside hinterland logistics projects. Sapangar Bay Container Port (SBCP), Malaysia: DP World and Malaysia’s Sabah Ports established a partnership in April 2024 to manage SBCP, supporting efforts already underway to increase handling capacity from 500,000 TEUs a year to 1.25 million TEUs in 2025. New port construction to add further capacity Ndayane, Senegal: DP World has started marine construction work for the development of a new deep-water port at Ndayane, 50 km from Dakar reinforcing Dakar’s role as a major logistics hub and gateway to west and northwest Africa. The project will see DP World invest $1.2 billion, the single largest private sector investment in the history of Senegal. Maputo, Mozambique: DP World and the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) have the commenced Phase 1 container terminal expansion works at the Port of Maputo, marking the first phase of an ambitious plan to increase the terminal’s capacity from the current 255,000 TEUs to 530,000 TEUs a year. Tuna Tekra, India: In 2023, DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, signed a 30-year concession agreement to develop, operate and maintain a new 2.19 million TEU a year terminal in Gujarat on India’s western coast. The project involves the construction of a new $510 million terminal at Tuna-Tekra, connecting to the hinterland to support growing demand for logistics solutions from across Northern, Western and Central India, connecting businesses in the regions to global markets. Banana, Democratic Republic of Congo: DP World has begun initial works after being awarded the 30-year concession to develop and manage the port in 2018. When complete, it will be the DRC’s first deep-sea port along its 37km coastline on the Atlantic Ocean, bringing significant cost and time savings for the country’s trade, by attracting more direct calls from larger vessels from Asia and Europe.

The achievement is a testament to over $11 billion in strategic investments and infrastructure development over the last decade. It puts DP World at the forefront of global trade, allowing the company to support customers as they grow their business and provide end-to-end supply chain solutions.