Digital technologies transform UAE healthcare industry

The integration of various innovative digital technologies has led to a significant transformation in the UAE’s healthcare industry, experts say.

This integration has led to improved patient care, increased efficiency, and enhanced access to healthcare services. The healthcare industry in the UAE has embraced tech advancements to provide smarter, more efficient patient care in recent years.

A surge in these investments has led to the proliferation of digital health services, particularly in sectors such as telemedicine, data analytics, and AI-driven diagnostics, making these technologies accessible to large masses. “The push for digital transformation aligns with the UAE’s goals for enhanced healthcare accessibility, catering to an increasingly tech-savvy population,” Dr. Shanila Laiju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said. She highlighted how advancements in digital health technology have helped patients by enhancing accessibility, improving convenience, providing personalized care, empowering patients, and enhancing diagnostics. “Platforms like Telemedicine and electronic medical records break down geographical barriers, allowing patients located in virtually any part of the world to consult with their preferred specialists without the need to physically visit the medical facility. Medcare’s Telemedcare enables remote monitoring of patients’ vital signs and symptoms, allowing for early intervention and improved care for chronic conditions,” she said. Patients gain access to health information and tools that empower them to take a more active role in managing their health. AI-powered technologies analyze large databases to provide individualized treatment regimens, identify potential health risks, and provide personalized recommendations to patients. “AI diagnostics, such as the Airdoc retina scanning machine, AI-enabled MRI and CT scans, and precision-focused robot-assisted surgeries, are becoming increasingly popular,” Laiju said.