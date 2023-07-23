Digital experience platforms key to win, retain customers in AI-driven world

New technologies necessitate organisations to change from within, experts say

Edmund Dueck, VP of Sales EMEA (left) and Moussalam Dalati, General Manager Middle East & Africa, Liferay. — Supplied photos

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 3:06 PM

With artificial intelligence rapidly going mainstream, customers are expecting businesses to meet immediate customer experience (CX) needs and exceed them in fulfilling anticipated needs.

“Customers, both in B2C and B2B, are now savvier and better informed with high expectations to engage with brands, placing increased emphasis on exceptional and unified digital experiences across all channels,” Edmund Dueck, VP of Sales EMEA, Liferay, told Khaleej Times in an interview. Businesses can use digital experience platforms (DXPs) to create seamless, consistent, personalized omnichannel experiences across all platforms with every interaction at every touch point, he added.

A customer’s profile constantly evolves with their digital footprints recorded continuously within enterprise systems. “With a DXP, businesses can connect disparate legacy systems and breach silos within multiple databases. What’s more: one enables unified digital experiences that reduce complexity and drive business growth,” he added.

Liferay helps organisations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centred experiences on its cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). This platform is open source, which makes it reliable and secure. Over a thousand organisations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and government use Liferay worldwide.

As AI-driven solutions, including generative AI tools such as ChatGPT become the main driver of emerging technologies, Dueck expects this trend to be one of the most critical drivers in the near future. “Integration of AI has accelerated rapidly, and its potential is unlimited. For now, in the DXP and CMS space, this is possible and mainly focused on content generation, or chatbots, leveraging AI, We will see more innovation in this space, and early adopter organizations will harness AI to further elevate and customize personalized customer experiences,” he added.

Dueck stressed that digitally transforming experiences isn’t only about adopting new technologies but also about changing how organizations work, operate, communicate, and deliver value to their customers. “This goes for B2C but also for B2B, and here in the Middle East, also strongly applicable for Government to Citizen solutions,” he added.

Turning to the specifics of the Middle East market, Moussalam Dalati, General Manager Middle East & Africa, Liferay said that the market is competitive, consumer preferences continue to shift, technology continues to evolve, and markets continue to move. “With these constantly changing market dynamics, many new opportunities are arising in the digital experience space,” he added.

Dalati said Liferay is witnessing remarkable growth in the broader Middle East region. “The adoption of cloud solutions and enterprise open-source are both seen as vital to transformation and to revolutionize end-to-end digital experiences for customers,” he added.

Liferay’s major customers include Dubai Digital Authority, The Executive Council-UAE, Tawuniya Insurance-Saudi Arabia, Saudi Telecom Company-Saudi Arabia, Qatar Stock Exchange, Hayya, Riyad Bank, Zain-Kuwait, Gulf Insurance Group- Kuwait, amongst several others.

Dalati remains bullish about the company’s prospects in the region. “Customers, public or private sector, are adopting cloud-first digital strategies and are migrating to open-source solutions to bolster existing competencies, develop new revenue streams and enhance customer experiences. This is a attractive opportunity for us and our customers at Liferay,” he said.