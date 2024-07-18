Democratising art ownership through blockchain

Raza Beig.

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 3:05 PM

After a two-year media hiatus, Raza Beig, a renowned titan in the retail industry, is back in the limelight. This time, he is seeking to merge his retail acumen with the transformative power of blockchain technology in the art world through his latest venture, Artfi.

"I've been off media for the past two years as my new interest in the world of underlying technology and Art has made me busy building the vision Artfi along with founder Asif Kamal and co-founder Aly Raza Beig. It's an incredible fusion of traditional art and modern technology that democratizes art ownership," says Beig, who is himself a distinguished collector with three decades of art collecting experience.

By leveraging blockchain technology, Artfi seeks to make high-value art accessible to a global audience. With the Token Generation Event (TGE), which took place on June 17, 2024, Artfi launched with the aim to disrupt the traditional art investment landscape.

Over the past two years, Artfi has formed partnerships with several renowned artists and celebrities, including Sacha Jafri and India's filmstar Salman Khan. These collaborations aim to fractionalise their art, thereby making it accessible to the masses.