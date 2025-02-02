Deep Seek R1 poses great challenges to ChatGPT in AI, expert says

This illustration photograph shows screens displaying the logo of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company that develops open-source large language models, and the logo of OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. — AFP

Dr. Abdul Rahim bin Ahmed Al -Farhan, an economic expert, stressed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT robotic technology deeply redefine AI and robotics, thanks to enormous capabilities in communication and interaction, making it one of the most prominent global achievements.

“ChatGPT is a large language model that was trained on huge amounts of text data, which enhanced its ability to understand human language and write high-quality texts in various fields,” Al- Farhan said.

“Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has provided great opportunities to improve interaction with machines, as it provided interactive conversations and creative content such as poems, stories, articles, in addition to its ability to write programming codes,” he added.

Al -Farhan pointed out that one of the most prominent advantages of this model is the ability to conduct realistic conversations and understand the context in an integrated manner, which makes machine interacting a unique experience. He also stressed the ease of use through mobile applications that contribute to facilitating users’ access to this technology.

Al -Farhan pointed out that “Deep Seek R1”, the new Chinese model launched by “Deep Seek”, is a new development that has shaken the throne of this model. R1 represents a new qualitative leap in AI and robotics, as it excels in its ability to process the Chinese language “Mandarin” and other Asian languages, in addition to overcoming some of ChatGPT’ shortcomings.

Dr. Abdul Rahim bin Ahmed Al -Farhan

“The new Chinese model provides AI innovative solutions, as it can generate content and answer questions with great accuracy and unprecedented speed. It also excels in its ability to write code and translate texts, which makes it a strong competitor,” the expert said. “What distinguishes Deep Seek R1 is that it is available for free as an open source, which opens the way for everyone to take benefit for free,” he added. Al-Farhan stated that this Chinese model has attracted global attention after it succeeded in reaching millions of users around the world in record time, especially since it seeks to address the shortcomings that appeared in Western models. He pointed out that this Chinese model has received wide attention after the statement of Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, who expressed his great admiration and said that it was able to eliminate some of the GPT model shortcomings. He stressed that the new model is a strong competitor in the artificial intelligence market. “Every new model of artificial intelligence carries a qualitative leap, and therefore the best one cannot be determined conclusively. But what matters is the ability to improve the human experience and develop technologies in line with the needs of the era,” Al-Farhan added.

He noted that this competition between different models is positive and contributes greatly to driving innovation, which benefits users and companies alike.