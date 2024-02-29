Data-driven storytelling enters B2B travel industry

Shyam Sunder - Vice President, Marketing at TBO.com

The “year-in-review” feature that gives users a fun retrospective summary of their activities in the past 12 months has been a revelation for personalized engagement. Music streaming platform Spotify famously embraced it with its ‘Wrapped’ feature, demonstrating the impressive power of first-party data. ‘Wrapped’ drives engagement by playing into the psychology of persuasive and personalized content. It taps into our innate need to feel special, exclusive and appreciated. The feature has rightly found admirers in millions of Spotify listeners.

TBO.COM, a global travel distribution platform has extrapolated this “data-driven storytelling” to the B2B travel industry. To consolidate the available data, derive insights, and enable travel agents to hyper-personalize customer engagement, it partnered with marketing automation company WebEngage a year ago. Towards the end of 2023, TBO conceptualized a year-in-review feature called ‘TBO Rewind’ for its customers- Travel Agents. The partnership with WebEngage enabled TBO.com to bring the plan to fruition.

TBO Rewind: A unique initiative in B2B “You just cannot ignore data anymore. It is the only objective force in a subjective marketing world. Data is being beamed everywhere. If you know how to catch and wield it, I guarantee it’ll put you ahead of the curve,” said Shyam Sunder - Vice President, Marketing at TBO.com. Despite the data points at its disposal, TBO understood the challenges lying ahead in the execution of TBO Rewind.

WebEngage’s Customer Success team helped break down the complex data sets. The data was standardized and readied for analysis by WebEngage’s platform, where the ‘Catalog’ feature was leveraged to derive and execute individual insights of users. The Services team conducted thorough testing and accommodated multiple changes to produce ‘TBO Rewind’ promptly.

‘TBO Rewind’ gave users a glimpse of their operational highlights in the past year. Each agent received the ‘Top Destinations Booked by Individual Bookers’ and the ‘Top Destinations in Your Country’, developed automatically based on booking history and other data. ‘TBO Rewind’, which was executed and [personalized at scale across 15 countries and in four languages, was graced by over 10,000 users.

“The high open rate and click-through-rates prove that our customers value personalized content and, more importantly, quality content that breaks the clutter of promotional and transactional emails they receive every week. TBO.com will now make ‘TBO Rewind’ a bi-annual initiative,” revealed Shyam Sunder

“The ‘TBO Rewind’ campaign is a testament to the growing opportunities for innovative marketing strategies in B2B marketing models..,” asserted Hetarth Patel, Managing Director - UAE and VP - MEA at WebEngage. The marketing technology company is in the vanguard of AI and automation advancements, as evidenced by its continued success in driving innovative campaigns and initiatives of its 800+ client brands globally.