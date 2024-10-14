Danube Home sets up its largest showroom in Musaffah Abu Dhabi

Danube Home, the largest interior décor and home improvement products retailer in the Middle East, has unveiled its biggest showroom in Musaffah Abu Dhabi, sprawling over 120,000 square feet , that will cater to a wider residential community and help existing homeowners to source better products to match their lifestyle.

It is by far the biggest showroom in Abu Dhabi that offers a one-stop solution for all furniture, sanitary ware, tiles, home décor, and furnishings as well as consultation, customised design, and delivery. Customers who own villas, apartments could also seek a full re-design of their home interiors with completely new design consultancy and have them implemented with Danube Home professional team.

The unveiling of the upgraded store took place in the presence of Humaid Al-Yamahi, Director of Al Ain Projects, who lauded Danube Home’s sustained growth into one of the largest home improvement brands in the UAE.

Danube Home, a division of Dubai-based conglomerate Danube Group that excels in real estate development and building materials business, offers the widest collection of 25,000 plus products ranging from tiles, bath, customised kitchen, furniture, wall panels, garden outdoor solutions, to complete home décor and lighting solutions –all under one roof.

“We have a vision to turn Danube Home a truly global brand by entering into more than 50 countries through partnerships and franchise agreement,” Anis Sajan, Group Vice Chairman Danube Group, says. “This way, businesses in those countries could benefit from our expertise in sourcing quality products and building strong product portfolio in line with growing market requirements.

“As part of our ambitious growth plan and to leverage on the increasing demand of home furnishing products in the region, we have expanded our Musaffah Abu Dhabi showroom into a 120,000 square feet world-class shopping destination.”

Danube Home sources its products from more than 23 countries following thorough quality and durability checks. The brand also leads as the region’s top retailer of outdoor furniture and garden accessories. It has an in-house design, development, and customisation eco-system to transform homes as per customer’s tastes. Danube Home has customised products such as modern kitchen solutions that come with 30 years warranty. Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, says, “Abu Dhabi as a region is growing tremendously in terms of household size so it was highly essential for us to expand our store size to meet the requirement of the shoppers. The new showroom with extended facilities will now showcase more product varieties, catering to every lifestyle. As part of our Danube Home on Wheel initiative, our team of interior design experts can visit the customers’ homes on site to inspect and offer customised solutions for homeowners in Abu Dhabi. “With our easy payment plans options, customers can buy the products and pay in easy monthly instalments. Customer can also shop online and get products delivered home at their convenience. Our expansion strategy will create more space for more products as well as deploy a bigger team to serve the customers efficiently. “All products come with warranty which gives peace of mind to the customers. With our Sukoon programme, customers can further increase their warranty period by paying a very minimal amount.”

Moreover, members of Homat Al Watan, Fazaa, and Esaad programmes can avail special discounts all year round.