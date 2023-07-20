UAE: Indian rupee climbs against dirham; near-term realised volatility drops below 3%

The US central bank is widely expected to raise rates at its meeting next week — investors reckon that it is likely the last hike of the current cycle

By Reuters Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM

The Indian rupee inched up on Thursday in the wake of a rally in the Chinese yuan, while its realised volatility dropped below 3 per cent.

The rupee was at 82.0350 to the US dollar (22.35 to the UAE dirham) by 9.16am, UAE time, up from 82.0925 (22.37 against UAE dirham) on Wednesday. The rupee all through this week has been hovering around 82.

Following "the decent-sized move" in the prior two weeks, rupee is "back to the old ways", a foreign exchange trader at a bank said. The 10-day realised volatility is now down to 2.7 per cent after climbing to 3.6 per cent last week. "Now we trade the 81.90 to 82.20 range until the Federal Reserve meeting. Not that big things will happen after that considering little room for surprise." The US central bank is widely expected to raise rates at its meeting next week. Investors reckon that it is likely the last hike of the current cycle. The offshore yuan rose 0.7 per cent to 7.1838 to the dollar, boosted by the daily fix and steps taken by the People's Bank of China to make it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas. China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday that they raised the cross-border macro-prudential adjustment ratio. Meanwhile, the yuan mid-point was set at 7.1466 against the 7.2233 estimated, a sign that the central bank wants to keep a check on the currency's depreciation.