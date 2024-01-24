UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee stays flat against UAE dirham in early trade

Forex traders say the rupee is trading with a slight negative bias amid selling pressure from foreign investors

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 9:09 AM

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and appreciated 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar (23.09 against UAE dirham) in the morning session on Wednesday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading with a slight negative bias amid selling pressure from foreign investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.15 against the dollar, then rose to 83.14, registering a rise of 1 paisa over its previous close.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]

ALSO READ:


More news from Business