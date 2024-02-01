UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham ahead of budget announcement

Forex traders say the currency was trading in a narrow range as the strength of the US dollar in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 9:31 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to 82.95 against the US dollar (23.04 against the UAE dirham) in early trade on Thursday as market participants remained cautious ahead of the interim budget.

Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.02 against the dollar and then touched a high of 82.95, registering a gain of 9 paise over its previous close.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business