Indian rupee drops to record low as risk aversion boosts dollar

The Indian rupee opened to a record low on Friday as reports of Israeli strikes in Iran prompted investors to exit risk assets and lap up safe havens.
The rupee opened at 22.767 to the UAE dirham, weakening past 22.764, its previous record low, and down from 22.762 on Thursday.
US equity futures and Asian shares declined while safe haven demand lifted US Treasuries.
