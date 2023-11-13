Indian rupee drops against UAE dirham in early trade

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 9:52 AM

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.32 against the US dollar (23.1 against UAE dirham) in the morning session on Monday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities.

Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.32 in initial deals, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

